LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Issues Earnings Results

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 16.51%.

LexinFintech stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LexinFintech stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of LexinFintech worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

