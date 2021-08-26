Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $182.87 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $132.39 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

