Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Global’s second-quarter results benefited from increasing Internet speed and an expanding mobile subscriber base. Liberty Global gained 2,400 customer relationships in the second quarter. The company is benefiting from the acquisition of Sunrise Communications in Switzerland. The company built 70,000 new premises in the reported quarter including 38,000 in the U.K. during April and May. However, Liberty Global’s prospects are weighed down by the maturing Western European operations. Notably, the markets for video, broadband, fixed-line telephony and mobile services are highly competitive and evolving rapidly. Consequently, Liberty Global’s businesses are expected to continue facing significant competition in the countries they operate in. Shares of Liberty Global have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

LBTYA stock opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,971.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,475 shares of company stock worth $2,358,277 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,028,000 after buying an additional 333,959 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,801,000 after purchasing an additional 304,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,492,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,843,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,457,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,898,000 after purchasing an additional 81,447 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

