Liberum Capital Boosts Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target to GBX 625

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB stock opened at GBX 649.50 ($8.49) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 600.47.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.