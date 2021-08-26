Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.23.

LIN traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $311.32. The stock had a trading volume of 879,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,515. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $314.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.40. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.