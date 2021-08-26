LiquidApps Market Capitalization Reaches $18.18 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and $36,530.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000735 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00072584 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

