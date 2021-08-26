Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 2,006.3% from the July 29th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIXT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 3,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,834. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

