Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 424.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,019,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,227,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

