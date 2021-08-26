LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Hits $1.35 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $2,657.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.70 or 0.00392173 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.76 or 0.01032196 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003904 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,325,665 coins and its circulating supply is 51,112,889 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.