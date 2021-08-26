Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.950-$22.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $361.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.96. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

