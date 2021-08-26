Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) traded up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 48,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $747,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $995,000.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.