Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,925.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.00 or 0.06627462 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $612.10 or 0.01304402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00359837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.91 or 0.00127659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.99 or 0.00626493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00336160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00311209 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.