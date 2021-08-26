Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 915,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 10,537,481 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $5.51.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after purchasing an additional 204,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

