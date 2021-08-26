LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,377,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 611,100 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 36,903 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 311,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. The company has a market cap of $271.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

