LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,704,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,924 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $273,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,549. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $1,431,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,663. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.