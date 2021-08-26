Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) PT Lowered to $11.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.10 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.26 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 408,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 86,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 561,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 124.6% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 830,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.