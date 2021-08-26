Lympo Market Token Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and $1.17 million worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00125289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00156808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,878.08 or 0.99879652 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.01029529 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,029.77 or 0.06455311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

