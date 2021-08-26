Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 107,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,521. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

