Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of MACF stock traded up GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Thursday, reaching GBX 134.25 ($1.75). 1,162,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,080. Macfarlane Group has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 139.05 ($1.82). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.70. The company has a market cap of £211.86 million and a PE ratio of 20.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 115.63.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products and labels to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom.

