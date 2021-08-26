Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,390 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF comprises 43.7% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.81% of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF worth $61,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000.

Get AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF alerts:

Shares of SENT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,035. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.