Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. Has $90,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alleghany accounts for 0.1% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Y traded down $16.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $669.75. 54,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,488. The business’s 50 day moving average is $671.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $486.49 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.