Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

NYSE MSGE opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $417,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after buying an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

