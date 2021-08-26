Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 1.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 968,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.