Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Shares Down 1.5%

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)’s stock price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

