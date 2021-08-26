Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $164.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.30 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $149.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $647.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $646.01 million to $648.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $697.49 million, with estimates ranging from $693.45 million to $700.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.51. The company had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,526. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $167.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

