MAP Protocol (MAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.41 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $749,669.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00122798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00154287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.90 or 0.99943488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.35 or 0.01023108 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.51 or 0.06624196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

