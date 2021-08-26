Marathon Gold’s (MOZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.65 price objective on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.29.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 18.38. The company has a market cap of C$714.63 million and a P/E ratio of -53.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.