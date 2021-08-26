Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.40. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

