Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.300-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $745 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.65 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.78.

Shares of MRVI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.73. 27,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,744. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. The firm’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $79,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

