Marks and Spencer Group (MAKSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS: MAKSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/25/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/24/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/18/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

7/14/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

7/13/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – Marks and Spencer Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.95. 12,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,974. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.79. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

