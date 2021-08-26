Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 129.15 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

