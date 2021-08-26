Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.25.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of MLM opened at $386.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.68. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $201.04 and a 12-month high of $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

