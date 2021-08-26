Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTTR. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

MTTR opened at $14.78 on Monday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

