Matthew S. Mcilwain Buys 11,709 Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $90,276.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 272,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,811. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.