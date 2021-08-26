MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.38

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.38 and last traded at C$2.58, with a volume of 12350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAV Beauty Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.30 million and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

