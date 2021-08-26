Mayfair Gold (OTC:MFGCF) Trading Up 2.9%

Mayfair Gold Corp. (OTC:MFGCF) shares shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 13,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 6,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Eight Capital began coverage on Mayfair Gold in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mayfair Gold Company Profile (OTC:MFGCF)

Mayfair Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develop mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the exploration of the Fenn- Gib gold property located in the Guibord and Munro Townships in northeast Ontario. Mayfair Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Matheson, Canada.

