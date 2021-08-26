MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $32.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.55.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

