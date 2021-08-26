Mechel PAO (MTL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MTL stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Mechel PAO has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mechel PAO stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 254,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mechel PAO as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

