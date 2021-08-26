Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.700-$14.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MED traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,385. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medifast will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $2,320,957.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,284,324.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,154 shares of company stock worth $6,213,146 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medifast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Medifast worth $43,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

