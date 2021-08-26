Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Truist

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target upped by Truist from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

