Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.26.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.