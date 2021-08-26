Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.69. Medtronic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.650-$5.750 EPS.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.26. The stock had a trading volume of 158,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.26.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

