Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,660 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $346,000. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341,341. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.