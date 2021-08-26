Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $29.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boxer Capital LLC grew its stake in Merus by 33.1% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,151 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the first quarter valued at about $3,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRUS traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,142. Merus has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $984.65 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

