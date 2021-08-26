Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 6.3% Lower This Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $108,519.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

