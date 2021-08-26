Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Alley Co LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,019 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Alley Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Shares of MSFT opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.