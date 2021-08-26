Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,999 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

Microsoft stock opened at $302.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

