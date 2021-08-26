Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $89,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,386,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,760,000 after buying an additional 131,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after buying an additional 934,847 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32,996.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,315,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,228,000 after buying an additional 2,308,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $187.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.53 and a fifty-two week high of $196.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $961,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,435 shares in the company, valued at $8,886,230.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,252,540. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

