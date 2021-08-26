Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $308,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,301 shares of company stock worth $4,431,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

