Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Invests $80,000 in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 29.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $166,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $469.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.67. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.56). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 96.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

